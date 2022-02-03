India adds 1,72,433 new Covid cases, more than 1,000 deaths in a day

With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,803,318, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A rise of 6.84% was seen on Thursday in the daily Covid caseload. Yesterday, India had reported a total of 1,61,386 new cases of coronavirus. The death toll has climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

