India logged 1,79,723 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the most since late May, while the active cases increased to 7,23,619, according to the data updated at 8 am. With this, India's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 35.71 million. Of the 1.79 lakh new Covid cases, India reported 410 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total tally of such infections to 4,033 across 27 states and UTs so far. Sikkim is the only Indian state that has not reported any case of the Omicron variant to date. As many as 146 people died due to the coronavirus infection in the past one day, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,83,936.

The active cases comprise 2.03 % of the total infections while the fatality rate has surged to 1.36 %. An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily recoveries stood at while the national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.62 %, the ministry said.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra's daily Covid infection tally surged to 44,388 on Sunday. West Bengal reported an all-time high of 24,287 fresh cases of Covid-19 yesterday. Whereas Karnataka reported 12,000 fresh cases and 4 virus-related deaths on Sunday. In the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad together account for nearly one-third of the active cases of coronavirus. Gautam Buddh Nagar logged 1,149 new cases, while Ghaziabad added 922 to its tally in a day. Overall, Uttar Pradesh's Covid case count has jumped to 17,37,550. On the other hand, Punjab registered 3,922 fresh coronavirus cases which took the infection tally to 6,21,449. The state's positivity rate stood at 13.775 as of January 9. Goa on Sunday added 1,922 Covid-19 cases to its tally, which touched 1,89,909. National capital Delhi logged 22,751 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours--the highest since May 1 last year. On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53%. Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana, also reported a big jump in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from the Gurugram district alone.

Reckoning with the severity of the Covid situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode on Sunday.

PM Modi stressed the need for effective implementation of Home Isol.ation for mild/asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the community at large.

Meanwhile, India's Covid vaccination count has exceeded 151.57 crore (1,51,57,60,645). On Monday, India has rolled out precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities. So far, 90% of our adult population was vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine dose, as per the Centre's data.

