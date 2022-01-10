India adds 1.79 lakh Covid-19 cases, 146 deaths in 24 hrs

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra's daily Covid infection tally surged to 44,388 on Sunday. West Bengal reported an all-time high of 24,287 fresh cases of Covid-19 yesterday. Whereas Karnataka reported 12,000 fresh cases and 4 virus-related deaths on Sunday. In the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad together account for nearly one-third of the active cases of coronavirus. Gautam Buddh Nagar logged 1,149 new cases, while Ghaziabad added 922 to its tally in a day. Overall, Uttar Pradesh's Covid case count has jumped to 17,37,550. On the other hand, Punjab registered 3,922 fresh coronavirus cases which took the infection tally to 6,21,449. The state's positivity rate stood at 13.775 as of January 9. Goa on Sunday added 1,922 Covid-19 cases to its tally, which touched 1,89,909. National capital Delhi logged 22,751 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours--the highest since May 1 last year. On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53%. Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana, also reported a big jump in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from the Gurugram district alone.