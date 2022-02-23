Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a meme showing unicorns, before and after, which featured peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar, who went viral for the 'Kacha Badam' song.

From selling peanuts at a remote village in Birbhum to performing live at a nightclub in Kolkata, it's been an incredible journey for Bengal's latest viral sensation Bhuban Badyakar.

"Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'. India adds its tenth unicorn in just 53 days," the Union Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'



India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days pic.twitter.com/25RRezpfZF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 23, 2022

A company with a valuation of over a billion US dollar is called unicorn.

On Tuesday, software firm Hasura announced that it has secured $100 million in funding round led by Greenoaks with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures.

The round 'Series C' brings the total capital raised by Hasura to $136.5 million and the firm's valuation to $1 billion, placing it in the 'unicorn' league.

Hasura plans to use the funding to accelerate research and development and expand go-to-market activities globally for the company's 'GraphQL Engine'.

Hasura has been downloaded more than 400 million times and has earned more than 25,000 `GitHub' stars since its introduction in 2018, it said in a statement.

It is designed to make web application development faster by eliminating bottlenecks to data access for frontend and fullstack developers.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 had also mentioned that the number of such companies has grown remarkably over the last six years.

A record 44 Indian start-ups have achieved unicorn status last year, taking the overall tally of such firms in the country to 83, and most of these are in the services sector, the Economic Survey said.

