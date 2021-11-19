India on Friday added 11,106 new cases, 12,789 recoveries and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 11,106 cases, and 459 deaths, Kerala reported 6,111 cases. India's active cases declined to 2,142 in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active caseload of the country stands at 1,26,620. While the death toll has surged to 4,65,082.

Among the 459 deaths, Kerala accounted for the most number of deaths (372), followed by Maharashtra (24), West Bengal (14), Tamil Nadu (12), Mizoram (6), Karnataka and Assam (4 each), Himachal Pradesh and Odisha (3 each), Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir (2 each), and Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, Telangana, Sikkim, and Tripura (1 each).

Yesterday, the national capital Delhi recorded 47 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 14,40,575. The national capital has not reported Covid-related deaths for the third consecutive day, hence the death toll stands at 25,095. On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 963 new coronavirus cases and 24 fresh fatalities in a day. West Bengal recorded 14 deaths and 860 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

India has continued to experience a decline in coronavirus cases for past two months. This could be because of the speed of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Yesterday, India administered 65 lakh doses of vaccines. Overall, 115,14,76,793 people have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine doses. Of which, 75,99,49,743 have received the first shot of the vaccine, and 39,15,27,050 have got the second dose.

Separately, 110 countries have given recognition to Made in India's Covid-19 vaccine--Covishield and Covaxin to date. India has conducted 62.93 coronavirus tests to date. The country's daily positivity rate stands at 0.98%, which has been below 2% for the last 46 days.

