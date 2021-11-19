India adds 11,106 new Covid-19 cases; Kerala accounts for 6,111 cases

India has continued to experience a decline in coronavirus cases for past two months. This could be because of the speed of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Yesterday, India administered 65 lakh doses of vaccines. Overall, 115,14,76,793 people have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine doses. Of which, 75,99,49,743 have received the first shot of the vaccine, and 39,15,27,050 have got the second dose.