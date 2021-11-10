India adds 11,466 new Covid-19 cases, 460 deaths in 24 hrs

India's daily coronavirus cases and deaths surged in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the Union ministry of health. The daily Covid infections increased to 11,466 and the deaths surged to 460. Yesterday, India had registered 10,126 fresh Covid cases and 332 fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 33 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 136 consecutive days now.

However, the country saw a decline in its active caseload and a rise in recoveries in a span of 24 hours. India's active cases stood at 955 and recovery count at 11,961 in a day.

Altogether, India's active caseload is at 1,39,683--the lowest in 264 days, and as many as 3,37,87,047 people have recovered from Covid-19 infection in India so far.

Among all Indian states, Kerala accounts for the most active Covid cases and deaths at present. Yesterday, the state logged 6,409 new cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the state now stands at 71,020, while the cumulative Covid-19 death toll has gone up to 34,362.

The national capital reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Tuesday. Delhi has not reported a single death due to coronavirus in November till now. Last month, the city reported four deaths and five had succumbed to the Covid infection in September. Delhi has a total of,m349active cases currently.

The second worst hit from coronavirus is Maharashtra. The state recorded 982 fresh coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region saw the highest 460 cases during the day, followed by 306 cases reported from the Pune region. Nashik region reported 141 cases, Kolhapur 35, Aurangabad 15, Latur 20, Akola one and Nagpur four cases.

India has administered 109.63 crore vaccine doses so far. Yesterday Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. Among 96 nations including Canada, the United States of America, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!