India to boost coal power production
- 14.56GW of coal-fuelled power may come on stream this year
- Coal India Ltd has been given a supply target of 610 mt to power sector in FY24, an increase of 24 mt over FY23
New Delhi: Even as India journeys on the road to a greener future, a massive 14.56GW of coal-fuelled power is expected to come on stream this financial year, in a reminder that the world’s fastest-growing major economy needs diverse sources to satiate its rising hunger for energy.
