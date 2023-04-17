India to boost coal power production

“India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained a neutral outlook for the power sector for FY24, as it believes the overall plant load factor (PLF) of thermal power plants would continue to improve and reach closer to 65% during the year. This is backed by the consistent growth in power demand, expected at 6.5% y-o-y for FY24 and FY25, and continued dependence on coal-based generation, in the absence of any major increase in capacity additions in any other sectors except renewables," Ind-Ra wrote in a 10 April report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}