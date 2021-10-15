India added 16,862 new Covid-19 cases and 246 deaths on Friday. With this, India's cumulative Covid-19 caseload has surged to 34,020,730. India recorded a decline of 1,067 active cases in a day, taking the total active case count to 2,06,586. The country's death toll has jumped to 4,51,435 while the count of recovered patients has increased to 3.33 crore.

Kerala constitutes the highest number of active cases (98,223) in the country at present, followed by Maharashtra (33,151), Tamil Nadu (15,650), Mizoram (14,036), West Bengal (7,657), Andhra Pradesh (6,615), Telangana (4,211), Assam (3,803), Manipur (1,459), and Himachal Pradesh (1,382). The remaining states and union territories have less than 1000 active cases.

India conducted over 11 lakh Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. So far, 58,88,44,673 tests have been conducted across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year.

India's Covid-19 vaccination has achieved a 97 crore milestone as of Thursday, October 14. Of the total 97,11,20,405 vaccination count, 69.24 crore of the first dose has been administered and 27.86 crore of the second dose. Nearly, 73% of all adults having administered the first dose and 30% having received both doses.

India is expected to achieve 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination next week. The union health ministry has planned an event to celebrate the achievement. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that they will be announcing on planes and railway stations when India will achieve its target of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India faced the Covid-19 pandemic with great resilience and fortitude. The country’s pandemic response has focused on the twin goals of saving both the lives and livelihoods, she said. Sitharaman in her address to the Development Committee of the World Bank said the Modi Government has undertaken significant structural reforms to turn the crisis into an opportunity and emerge stronger.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook, India is estimated to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2021, projected to grow at 9.5% in 2021 and 8.5% in 2022. “India has also played a major role and truly ‘walked the talk’ on the global COVID-19 effort", the finance minister added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.