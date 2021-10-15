India adds 16,862 new Covid-19 cases, 246 deaths in 24 hrs

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India faced the Covid-19 pandemic with great resilience and fortitude. The country’s pandemic response has focused on the twin goals of saving both the lives and livelihoods, she said. Sitharaman in her address to the Development Committee of the World Bank said the Modi Government has undertaken significant structural reforms to turn the crisis into an opportunity and emerge stronger.

