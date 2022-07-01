India adds 17,070 fresh coronavirus infections, active caseload at 1,07,189

Active cases in the national capital now stand at 3,914, while Maharashtra has 24,940 cases, Haryana has 2,613 cases, while Kerala has 29,504 cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 11,094 active cases and Karnataka 5,896.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India added 17,070 fresh coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally of covid cases to 4,34,69,234, and pushing up active caseload to to 1,07,189, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India added 17,070 fresh coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally of covid cases to 4,34,69,234, and pushing up active caseload to to 1,07,189, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
Death toll climbed to 5,25,139 with 23 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.
Death toll climbed to 5,25,139 with 23 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.
Active cases in the national capital now stand at 3,914, while Maharashtra has 24,940 cases, Haryana has 2,613 cases, while Kerala has 29,504 cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 11,094 active cases and Karnataka 5,896.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Active cases in the national capital now stand at 3,914, while Maharashtra has 24,940 cases, Haryana has 2,613 cases, while Kerala has 29,504 cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 11,094 active cases and Karnataka 5,896.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The surge in daily fresh infections has pushed up the positivity rate to 3.40% while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.59%.
The surge in daily fresh infections has pushed up the positivity rate to 3.40% while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.59%.
Recoveries were at 13,827 in the last 24 hours. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,28,22,493 people have recovered from covid.
Recoveries were at 13,827 in the last 24 hours. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,28,22,493 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 86.28 crore covid tests till date, with 5,02,150 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country has conducted over 86.28 crore covid tests till date, with 5,02,150 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 197.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 197.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has also directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in cases.
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.