A commuter adjusts his mask while walking past a wall mural depicting frontline warriors of coronavirus in Mumbai. (AFP)

India adds 18,088 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, death toll crosses 1.50 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 09:52 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Among the over 1.03 crore total Covid-19 cases, there are 2,27,546 active cases while 99,97,272 have recovered
  • In the past 24 hours, the country saw 21,314 recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry

India has recorded 18,088 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,03,74,932.

The country also saw 264 deaths in a span of 24 hours, pushing India's coronavirus death toll to 1,50,114.

Among the over 1.03 crore total Covid-19 cases, there are 2,27,546 active cases while 99,97,272 have recovered. In the past 24 hours, the country saw 21,314 recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has announced that the inoculation drive will begin by 13 or 14 January.

Addressing a press meet yesterday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the government was ready to roll out the vaccine drive within 10 days of approval. "Now since the approval has been granted, the vaccine drive will be rolled out within 10 days from that day [Sunday, January 3]," he said.

On Sunday, the Drug Controller General of India granted emergency use approval to two Covid-19 vaccines -- AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The first phase of immunisation will focus on healthcare workers, emergency service employees and the elderly.

