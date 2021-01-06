Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India adds 18,088 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, death toll crosses 1.50 lakh
A commuter adjusts his mask while walking past a wall mural depicting frontline warriors of coronavirus in Mumbai.

India adds 18,088 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, death toll crosses 1.50 lakh

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Among the over 1.03 crore total Covid-19 cases, there are 2,27,546 active cases while 99,97,272 have recovered
  • In the past 24 hours, the country saw 21,314 recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry

India has recorded 18,088 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,03,74,932.

India has recorded 18,088 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,03,74,932.

The country also saw 264 deaths in a span of 24 hours, pushing India's coronavirus death toll to 1,50,114.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Coronavirus India update: Total death tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark, active cases fall to 2.27 lakh

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

India adds 18,088 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, death toll crosses 1.50 lakh

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST

Flights to UK will restart today amid concerns of 'highly infectious' new Covid-19 strain

2 min read . 09:28 AM IST

Covid-19: WHO 'disappointed' over China not allowing experts to examine origins

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST

The country also saw 264 deaths in a span of 24 hours, pushing India's coronavirus death toll to 1,50,114.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Coronavirus India update: Total death tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark, active cases fall to 2.27 lakh

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

India adds 18,088 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, death toll crosses 1.50 lakh

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST

Flights to UK will restart today amid concerns of 'highly infectious' new Covid-19 strain

2 min read . 09:28 AM IST

Covid-19: WHO 'disappointed' over China not allowing experts to examine origins

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Among the over 1.03 crore total Covid-19 cases, there are 2,27,546 active cases while 99,97,272 have recovered. In the past 24 hours, the country saw 21,314 recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has announced that the inoculation drive will begin by 13 or 14 January.

Addressing a press meet yesterday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the government was ready to roll out the vaccine drive within 10 days from approval. "Now since the approval has been granted, the vaccine drive will be rolled out within 10 days from that day [Sunday, January 3]," he said.

On Sunday, the Drug Controller General of India granted emergency use approval to two Covid-19 vaccines -- AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.