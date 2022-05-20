India adds 2,259 Covid-19 cases today; daily death count surges to 20

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Currently, the active cases stand at 15,044 which is 0.44% of the total caseload. As per the ministry's data, as many as 2,614 people have recovered from the Covid infection in 24 hours
India on Friday saw a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases with 2,259 cases recorded in 24 hours. The active cases were reduced to 375 while the daily fatalities count rose to 20 in a day, according to the data by the Union ministry of health. With this, India's coronavirus tally has escalated to 43,131,822.
India on Friday saw a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases with 2,259 cases recorded in 24 hours. The active cases were reduced to 375 while the daily fatalities count rose to 20 in a day, according to the data by the Union ministry of health. With this, India's coronavirus tally has escalated to 43,131,822.
A total of 5,24,323 people have succumbed to Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country while the recoveries have increased to 4.25 crore. The deaths are 1.225 of the total Covid caseload and the recovery rate is 98.75%.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.53%, according to the ministry.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 191.96 crore. Out of the total vaccination count, 100.73 crore people have taken the first shot of the vaccine while 88.01 crore have been administered with the second dose. In addition to this, 3.18 crore have received precautionary doses to date.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. And, India began administering the precautionary doses of the vaccines to everyone aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on April 10.
Separately, India has reported the first confirmed case of the BA.4 Omicron variant as per the recent data available with the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). The group of genetic laboratories is currently working to identify new variants of SARS-CoV-2 from Indian Covid-19 positive patients. This is first the first time that the BA.4 variant of Omicron has been reported in the country.
