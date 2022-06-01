India recorded 2,745 new Covid infections in a day that took its case tally to 43,160,832 while the number of active cases rose to 18,386, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with six more people succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

According to the ministry, active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74%.

India's active caseload increased by 503 in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate declined to 0.60% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.63%, the data showed.

Yesterday, Maharashtra reported 711 new Covid cases while Delhi logged 373 cases in the past 24 hours. Mumbai registered more than 500 Covid cases, the highest daily count since February 6 this year, on Tuesday. The hospitalisations due to Covid-19 have increased by 231% in May over April in Mumbai. Notably, until Monday, the city saw 215 admissions to hospitals, which is up from 65 in April.

A total of 85.04 crore tests to detect Covid-19 have been conducted so far of which 3,63,883 were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,17,810 with 2,236 people recovered in past 24 hours

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 193.57 crore. As many as 100.98 crore individuals have taken the first shot of their Covid-19 vaccine whereas 89.03 crore have been fully vaccinated so far.