India adds 2,745 Covid cases in a day; caseload surges to 4.31 crore

Yesterday, Maharashtra reported 711 new Covid cases while Delhi logged 373 cases in the past 24 hours. Mumbai registered more than 500 Covid cases, the highest daily count since February 6 this year, on Tuesday. The hospitalisations due to Covid-19 have increased by 231% in May over April in Mumbai. Notably, until Monday, the city saw 215 admissions to hospitals, which is up from 65 in April.