India added 23,529 new cases and 311 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday. The active cases declined to 5,500 in a day, and the recovery rate increased to 28,718. According to the Union Ministry of Health, cumulative Covid-19 cases have surged to 3,37,39,980.

The active case count stands at 2,77,020 which is the lowest in 195 days. The weekly positivity rate is at 1.74% which is less than 3% for the last 97 days. While the daily positivity rate is at 1.56%, which is less than 3% for the last 31 days.

India's cumulatively administered more than 88 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of which, 64,61,13,909 first doses have been administered while 23,67,67,643 second doses have been administered to date.

Kerala has continued to report a decline in its Covid caseload recently. The state reported 12,161 fresh Covid-19 cases and 155 deaths on Wednesday. The state's overall caseload has climbed to 46,64,971 and the toll to 24,965.

The downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases is also seen in Maharashtra. The state reported 3,206 cases and daily deaths dropped to 36.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is set to reopen schools for classes 8 to 12 from October 4. Several other states have also eased Covid-19 curbs due to the slide in Covid cases. For example, Gujarat has allowed the participation of 400 people in marriages and for funerals, the cap of attendees has been increased to 100. In Karnataka, the state government has allowed 1005 occupancy in cinema halls. Rajasthan has also decided to resume regular classes for students of Classes 6 to 8.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.