India adds 33,750 fresh Covid-19 cases; Omicron caseload increases to 1,700

India on Monday reported a sharp surge in its daily coronavirus cases. A total of 33,750 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 175 fresh Omicron cases were reported in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,700. India's cumulative Covid-19 caseload has jumped to 34,922,882 so far, according to the data by the Union ministry of health.

The country reported 10,846 recoveries and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases have increased to 22781 in just one day. The current active caseload stands at 1,45,582 which is 0.42% of the total cases. The recoveries from coronavirus have increased to 3.42 crore while the overall fatalities climbed to 4,81,893.

India's daily positivity rate has risen to 3.84% and the weekly positivity rate has gone up to 1.68%. Maharashtra (510), Delhi ( 351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121), and Rajasthan (120) are among the top-6 worst affected regions from the Omicron variant of coronavirus. A total of 23 states and union territories have reported at least one case of Omicron. of the total 1,700 cases, 639 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 145.44 crore. From today, India has started vaccination for 15-18 years age group.

Topics Coronavirus