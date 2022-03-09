India adds 4,575 Covid cases, 145 deaths in a day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country's active cases stand at 49,962, which is 0.11% of the total cases
With 4,575 fresh Covid-19 cases, the cumulative caseload in the country has surged to 42,975,883, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid-19 active cases fell below 50,000 after 665 days with 2,986 were reported in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.