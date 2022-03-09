Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  India adds 4,575 Covid cases, 145 deaths in a day

India adds 4,575 Covid cases, 145 deaths in a day

India's daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.51%
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Livemint

  • Covid cases in India: The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated
  • The country's active cases stand at 49,962, which is 0.11% of the total cases

With 4,575 fresh Covid-19 cases, the cumulative caseload in the country has surged to 42,975,883, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid-19 active cases fell below 50,000 after 665 days with 2,986 were reported in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

"India achieved a major milestone today as the daily new coronavirus cases have declined to 4,575 in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

The country's active cases stand at 49,962, which is 0.11% of the total cases. While the national Covid-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.69%, the ministry said.

The testing capacity in the country continues to be expanded. India conducted 77.52 crore tests so far. While 8,97,904 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.51% while the weekly positivity rate was 0.62%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,13,566 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20%.

