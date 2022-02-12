India saw a single-day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 42,586,544. The active cases declined to 6,10,443, and the recovery has surged to 4.41 crore, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The daily coronavirus cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days. The death toll has climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19%. The active cases comprise 1.43% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 97.37%, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48% while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07%, according to the health ministry.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 172.29 crore. Of the total 172.29 crore doses. 95.51 have been administered with the first shot whereas 75.04 crore has been fully vaccinated. More than 1.68 crore (1,68,47,437) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs, and Over 60 years) for vaccination have been administered so far.

