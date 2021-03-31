India's novel coronavirus tally climbed to 1,21,49,335 with 53,480 more people testing positive for the deadly virus in a span of 24 hours, while 354 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,62,468, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

Registering a steady increase for the 21st day in a row, active cases have climbed to 5,52,566.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 1,14,34,301 with 41,280 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,36,72,940 samples have been tested up to 30 March with 10,22,915 samples being tested on Monday.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

