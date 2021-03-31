Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus update: New cases dip to lowest in a week but remains above 50,000

Coronavirus update: New cases dip to lowest in a week but remains above 50,000

Commuters wait to board suburban trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The death count increased to 1,62,468 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated by the Union Health Ministry showed

India's novel coronavirus tally climbed to 1,21,49,335 with 53,480 more people testing positive for the deadly virus in a span of 24 hours, while 354 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,62,468, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

India's novel coronavirus tally climbed to 1,21,49,335 with 53,480 more people testing positive for the deadly virus in a span of 24 hours, while 354 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,62,468, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

Registering a steady increase for the 21st day in a row, active cases have climbed to 5,52,566.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Registering a steady increase for the 21st day in a row, active cases have climbed to 5,52,566.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 1,14,34,301 with 41,280 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,36,72,940 samples have been tested up to 30 March with 10,22,915 samples being tested on Monday.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.