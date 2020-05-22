India witnessed the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 cases today. The states registered 6,088 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 118,447. The death toll due to COVID-19 infection breached the grim milestone of 3,500. At least 150 people died due to COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra saw an explosion of COVID-19 cases this week. The coronavirus tally in the state crossed 40,000. The state added 2,345 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours — highest in a single day. Mumbai, the financial hub of India, confirmed over 25,000 cases. Maharashtra recorded 65 fatalities on Thursday, taking the total death toll in the state to 1,454. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra government imposed new lockdown guidelines from today.

Tamil Nadu recorded the second highest number of coronavirus cases in India. The state added over 700 COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The coronavirus tally in the state inched towards 14,000 in the state.

