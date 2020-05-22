India adds 6,088 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike

Maharashtra saw an explosion of COVID-19 cases this week. The coronavirus tally in the state crossed 40,000. The state added 2,345 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours — highest in a single day. Mumbai, the financial hub of India, confirmed over 25,000 cases. Maharashtra recorded 65 fatalities on Thursday, taking the total death toll in the state to 1,454. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra government imposed new lockdown guidelines from today.