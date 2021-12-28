India has reported 6,358 new Covid-19 cases and 293 deaths in 24 hours, according to data by the Union ministry of health. With a recovery of 75,456, the cumulative recovery rate stood at 98.40%. The number of Omicron cases has increased to 653, of which 186 have been discharged. The active cases decline by 385, taking the overall count to 75,456. While the Covid-related deaths have surged to 4,80,290, which is 1.38% of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.61% on Tuesday which has been less than 2% for the last 85 days. On the other hand, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.64%.

Yesterday, India conducted 7,52,935 Covid tests and as of December 28, the country has conducted 67,29,36,621 tests as per the ICMR data.

India has administered a total of 142.38 crore Covid vaccine doses in 346 days. The Covid vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 8,38,00,04,579 have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 58,58,07,973 have been fully vaccinated to date.

Omicron cases in India

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (167), followed by Delhi (165), Kerala (57), Telangana (55), Gujarat (49), Rajasthan (46), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31), Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (8), Andhra Pradesh (6), West Bengal (6), Haryana (4), Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu & Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1) and Manipur (1)

