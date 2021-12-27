India's daily Covid-19 cases on Monday rose by 6,531 and deaths shot up by 315 in a day, according to data by the union health ministry. The daily recoveries stood at 7,141 while the active cases declined to 925. The cumulative Covid caseload of India has increased to 34,793,333 crore with active cases comprising 75,841.

A total of 3,42,37,495 people have recovered from the deadly infection to date, which is 98.40% of the total caseload. While 47,99,997 Covid patients have succumbed to the infection as per the Centre's data.

India's daily positivity rate stands at 0.87%--less than 2% for the last 84 days. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.63%.

On the vaccination front, India's cumulative coverage has crossed 141.37 crore. More than 32 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday. Cumulatively, more than 80% of Indian citizens have received the first dose of Covid vaccines.

Omicron cases in India

India's Omicron tally has surged to 578 of which 151 have been discharged. Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtra (141), and Kerala (57). The rise in Covid cases has prompted the state governments to go back to the night curfews. Yesterday the Delhi government decided to impose a night curfew from December 27 after 290 Omicron variant cases were reported in the country in one day. The national capital's night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am. Other Indian states that have imposed night curfews because of the current pandemic situation are --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

The other Indian states and Union territories where Omicron variants have been detected are:

DELHI- 142

MAHARASHTRA- 141

KERALA- 57

GUJARAT- 49

RAJASTHAN- 43

TELANGANA- 41

TAMIL NADU- 34

KARNATAKA- 31

MADHYA PRADESH- 9

ANDHRA PRADESH- 6

WEST BENGAL- 6

HARYANA- 4

ODISHA- 4

CHANDIGARH- 3

JAMMU & KASHMIR-3

UTTAR PRADESH- 1

HIMACHAL PRADESH- 1

LADAKH- 1

UTTARAKHAND- 1

