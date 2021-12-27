India adds 6,531 Covid cases, 315 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally rises to 578

India's Omicron tally has surged to 578 of which 151 have been discharged. Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtra (141), and Kerala (57). The rise in Covid cases has prompted the state governments to go back to the night curfews. Yesterday the Delhi government decided to impose a night curfew from December 27 after 290 Omicron variant cases were reported in the country in one day. The national capital's night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am. Other Indian states that have imposed night curfews because of the current pandemic situation are --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

