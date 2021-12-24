India's daily Covid-19 cases on Friday rose by 6,650 and deaths shot up by 374 in a day, according to data by the union health ministry. The daily recoveries stood at 7,051 while the active cases declined to 775.

The cumulative Covid caseload of India has increased to 3.42 crore with active cases comprising 77,516.

A total of 3,42,15,977 people have recovered from the deadly infection to date, which is 98.40% of the total caseload. While 47,91,33 Covid patients have succumbed to the infection as per the Centre's data.

India's daily positivity rate stands at 0.57%--less than 2% for the last 81 days. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.59%.

On the vaccination front, India's cumulative coverage has crossed 140.24 crore. More than 51 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday. Cumulatively, more than 80% of Indian citizens have received the first dose of Covid vaccines. As per the Government's data, 83.26 crore people have taken their first shot of the vaccine. While more than 60% (56.97 crore) have been fully vaccinated.

Omicron cases in India

India's Omicron tally has surged to 358 of which 114 have been discharged. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases at 88, followed by Delhi (67), and Telangana (38). The other Indian states and Union territories where Omicron variants have been detected are:

Maharashtra- 88

Delhi- 67

Telangana- 38

Tamil Nadu- 34

Karnataka- 31

Gujarat- 30

Kerala- 27

Rajasthan- 22

Haryana- 4

Odisha- 4

Jammu and Kashmir- 3

West Bengal- 3

Andhra Pradesh- 2

Chandigarh- 1

Ladakh- 1

Uttarakhand- 1

