India adds 6,650 Covid cases, 374 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally rises to 358

On the vaccination front, India's cumulative coverage has crossed 140.24 crore. More than 51 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday. Cumulatively, more than 80% of Indian citizens have received the first dose of Covid vaccines. As per the Government's data, 83.26 crore people have taken their first shot of the vaccine. While more than 60% (56.97 crore) have been fully vaccinated.