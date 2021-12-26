India on Sunday reported 6,987 cases of Covid-19 and 162 deaths in a day, as per the data released by the union health ministry. A total of 7,091 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, but the Omicron cases increased to 422.

The Covid active cases declined to 266 in a day, taking the cumulative count to 76,766. The Covid-related death toll climbed to 4,79,682, comprising 1.38% of the total infections. While the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Altogether 3,42,30,354 people have recuperated from the Covid-19 infections in the country to date.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74%. It has been less than 2% for the last 83 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.62%. It has been below 1%for the last 42 days, according to the Health Ministry.

Covid-19 vaccination in India:

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 141.01 crore. Of these, 83,53,66,823 have received single shot and 57,79,11,775 are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced vaccination for children between 15-18 years, and booster dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and Citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. Covid vaccination for children will begin on January 3, 2022. While the booster dose for the aforementioned categories will start from January 10.

According to the Prime Minister, more than 61% of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90% of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine. India started giving the vaccine to its citizens on January 16 this year.

Omicron cases in India

A total of 422 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 130 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31, Rajasthan 22, West Bengal 6, Haryana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh (4 each), Jammu & Kashmir 3, Uttar Pradesh 2, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand (1 each), respectively.

