India adds 7,081 Covid cases, 264 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally surges to 143
India's Covid-19 caseload surged to 34,740,275 after 7,081 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health. A total of 264 have died due to Covid-19 infection in the past day while 7,469 have recovered from it, the Centre's data added.

A total of 652 active cases declined in 24 hours, taking the overall case count to 83,913. The active cases account for 0.24% of the total Covid-19 caseload, and the recovery rate is 98.38% of the total cases in the country.

India's daily positivity rate on Sunday stood at 0.58% which is less than 2% for the last 76 days. On the other hand, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.61% which has been less than 1% for the last 35 days.

Covid vaccination in India

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 137 Crore landmark milestone (137,37,66,189). More than 69 lakh (69,21,097) vaccine doses were administered till 7 PM on Saturday. Of the total 137 crore vaccine dosages, 82.60 crore people have taken the single-shot while 54.77 crore population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, so far.

Omicron Covid-19 cases in India

The cumulative tally of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in India has surged to 143 after four states (Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala) reported a sharp rise in cases on Saturday, December 18.

Yesterday, Telangana logged 12 Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra (8), Karnataka (6), and Kerala (4), respectively.

