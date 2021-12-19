India adds 7,081 Covid cases, 264 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally surges to 143

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A total of 652 active cases declined in 24 hours, taking the overall case count to 83,913
India's daily positivity rate on Sunday stood at 0.58% which is less than 2% for the last 76 days
India's Covid-19 caseload surged to 34,740,275 after 7,081 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health. A total of 264 have died due to Covid-19 infection in the past day while 7,469 have recovered from it, the Centre's data added.
A total of 652 active cases declined in 24 hours, taking the overall case count to 83,913. The active cases account for 0.24% of the total Covid-19 caseload, and the recovery rate is 98.38% of the total cases in the country.
India's daily positivity rate on Sunday stood at 0.58% which is less than 2% for the last 76 days. On the other hand, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.61% which has been less than 1% for the last 35 days.
Covid vaccination in India
India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 137 Crore landmark milestone (137,37,66,189). More than 69 lakh (69,21,097) vaccine doses were administered till 7 PM on Saturday. Of the total 137 crore vaccine dosages, 82.60 crore people have taken the single-shot while 54.77 crore population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, so far.
Omicron Covid-19 cases in India
The cumulative tally of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in India has surged to 143 after four states (Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala) reported a sharp rise in cases on Saturday, December 18.
Yesterday, Telangana logged 12 Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra (8), Karnataka (6), and Kerala (4), respectively.
