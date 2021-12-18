India adds 7,145 Covid cases, 289 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally rises to 111

India added 7,145 new cases of coronavirus and 289 deaths in the past 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.57%, which is less than 2% for last 75 days. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below the 10,000 mark for the past 21 days, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 8,706 people got recovered from coronavirus and the active cases saw a decline of 1,850 in a day.

India's active count stands at 84,565, which is the lowest in 569 days. The total number of Covid-related recoveries stands at 3,41,71,471, which accounts for 98.38% of the total cases. While 4,77,158 people (1.37% of the total cases) have died due to the Covid infection, the health ministry data stated.

Covid vaccination in India

The Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 136 crore mark, so far. As many as 55,98,939 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of the total 136,58,69,610 Covid vaccination, 82.41 crore have received a single shot, and 54.17 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

Omicron cases in India

India saw the highest single-day spike of 24 fresh cases of Omicron cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 111. A total of 11 states have witnessed Omicron cases with Maharashtra topping the list. Maharashtra has reported 40 cases of Omicron variant, followed by Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (8), Telangana (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (7), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1), as per the official data.

