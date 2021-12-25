India adds 7,189 Covid cases, 387 deaths in 24 hrs; Caseload surges to 3.47 cr

With 7,189 cases in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 3.47 crore. India reported 387 Covid-related deaths and 7,286 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The daily active cases have declined to 484.

Overall, India's fatalities due to Covid-19 infection have surged to 4,79,520, which accounts for 1.38% of the total caseload. The overall recoveries have increased to 3,42,23,263 while the active cases climbed to 77,032.

India's daily positivity rate stands at 0.65%, which has been less than 2% for the last 82 days. The weekly positive rate is at 0.60%.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 140 crore landmark milestones (140,93,45,905). Of the total vaccination coverage, 83,42,98,291 people have been administered with the first shot of vaccine while 57,50,47,614 people have been fully vaccinated.

Omicron cases in India:

A total of 414 omicron cases have been reported in 17 states and union territories of India. Of the 414 patients, 115 have recovered.

Meanwhile, an IIT study has said that the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic may peak by February 3, 2022 in India. However, the forecast is based on the assumption that India will follow the trends of rise in cases seen in many countries globally driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The IIT study came even as the government said on Friday that the world is witnessing a fourth surge in COVID-19 cases, and cautioned people against lowering the guard, particularly during year-end festivities.

