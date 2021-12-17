India added 7,447 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3.47 crore, while the active cases declined to 86,415, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 4,76,869 with 391 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 50 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.25% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 830 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.59%, which has remained below 2% for the last 74 days. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.63%--less than 1% for the last 33 days.

Covid vaccination in India

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has reached close to 136 crore. A total of 62.90 lakh people were vaccinated in a span of 24 hours on Thursday (7 pm). India has administered 82.25 crore (82,25,41,084) the first dose of vaccine and 53.65 crore (53,65,60,888) have been fully vaccinated so far, according to Union Health Ministry's data.

Omicron cases in India

India has reported 83 cases of Omicron variant as of December 17, 10 am. Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases in the country at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17. These cases have also been reported in the states of Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (7), Tamil Nadu(1), West Bengal (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (10) and Chandigarh (1).

