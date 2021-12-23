India adds 7,495 Covid cases, 434 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally surges to 236

India saw a spike in its daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday with single-day tally surged to 7,495. The daily deaths also increased to 434. With this, India's overall Covid-19 caseload has gone up to 3.42 crore. While on Wednesday India reported 5,326 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days. The single-day deaths stood at 453 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the health ministry informed that a total of 6,960 people got recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours and the active case count increased to 101. Currently, 3,42,08,926 have recovered from coronavirus in the country so far, which is 98.40% of the total caseload. On the other hand, the fatality rate stands at 1.38%.

India's daily positivity rate is 0.62%--less than 2% for the last 80 days. While the weekly positivity rate is at 0.59%--less than 1% for the last 39 days.

In the past 24 hours, India conducted 12,05,775 Covid tests. Overall, 66.86 crore (66,96,43,929) Covid tests have been conducted to date.

On the vaccination front, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses. Of the 51,30,949 doses administered today, 11,30,621 people were administered their first dose while 40,00,328 people received their second dose.

India Omicron updates

As of Thursday, India's total number of Omicron cases in India has risen to 236, of which 104 have recovered. According to the Centre's data Maharashtra (65) and Delhi (64) have reported the most number of Omicron cases in the country. The other states and union territories that have witnessed Omicron cases are:

Telangana- 24

Rajasthan- 21

Karnataka- 19

Kerala- 15

Gujarat- 14

Jammu and Kashmir- 3

Andhra Pradesh- 2

Odisha- 2

Uttar Pradesh-2

Chandigarh- 1

Ladakh- 1

Tamil Nadu- 1

Uttarakhand- 1

West Bengal- 1

