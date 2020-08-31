Home >News >India >India adds 78,512 new coronavirus cases in a day, total death tally at 64,469

India reported 78,512 new novel coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly fewer than its record set the previous day when it posted the biggest, single-day tally of infections of any country in the pandemic.

With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469.

The coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated.

With 1,93,889 active cases, the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state followed.

Andhra Pradesh has 99,129 active cases while Karnataka reported 88,110 active cases.

8,46,278 samples were tested on August 30 and over 4.23 crores samples have been tested so far, as per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Union Health Ministry informed us that the last 5 lakh recoveries have been recorded in only 8 days.

"Last 5 lakh recoveries have been recorded in only 8 days in comparison to preceding 5 lakh recoveries which were recorded in 10 and 9 days, respectively," MOHFW tweeted.

"Responsive, collaborative and effective measures right from early identification through aggressive TESTING to efficient TRACKING and comprehensive TREATMENT have collectively led to these outcomes," the ministry said in another tweet.

ICMR has announced that a total number of 4,23,07,914 samples have been tested up to 30th August, including 8,46,278 samples tested on Sunday.

The government on Saturday issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which will come into effect from September 1.

