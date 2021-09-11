India adds 33,376 new Covid cases, 308 deaths in 24 hrs as festive times begin

India logged 33,376 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,32,08,330 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 308 people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 4,42,317.

The Covid-19 active cases stood at 3,91,516 as of September 11. The active cases surged by 870 in 24 hours, as per the ministry's data.

As many as 15,92,135 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,01,96,989.

The daily Covid testing declined by 1,94,476 in the country on Friday. On Thursday, 17,87,611 tests were conducted.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,74,497, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

So far, 73.05 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

According to the union health ministry, around 58% of India's adult population has received the first dose and nearly 18% both doses.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Covid situation and vaccination as the Centre observed high caseloads in states like Kerala and Maharashtra.

The prime minister underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and PSA plants.

Around one lakh oxygen concentrators and three lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to states, PM Modi said.

Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus cases, 4,524 recoveries, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has 49,812 active Covid-19 cases. Mumbai city witnessed 441 new Covid cases and five deaths in 24 hours.

However, Maharashtra saw a marginal dip in its daily Covid caseload. On Thursday the state had reported 4,219 new Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths.

Maharashtra's biggest festival, Ganpati Mahotsav/Ganesh Utsav began yesterday with less pomp and vigour due to Covid curbs.

Large-scale celebrations have been put to a halt for the second time in a row because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Mumbai, Section 144 has been imposed till September 19.

Other states have extended Covid-restriction till September 30.

India's southern-most state Kerala has continued to see a spike in its Covid-19 caseload. Yesterday, the state reported 25,010 new Covid cases and 177 deaths. The state's positivity rate stands highest at 16.53% in the country.

As a result, the state's Chief Minister said it would try to complete the first dose of vaccination to all eligible adults by end of September to mitigate virus' transmission.

Till now, 78.03% of the population above 18 years has received the first dose of vaccination in the state.

On the other hand, Covid cases have begun to dwindle in states and Union Territories like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Tripura, Andaman, Ladakh, Chandigarh, and Dadar.

Delhi witnessed 36 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths in 24 hours. Besides, the Covid pandemic situation is improving in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the state's 33 districts have not reported any active Covid-19 cases.

Gujarat reported 21 new cases and no Covid-19 related deaths yesterday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!