As many as 88 lakh people have joined the workforce in April in India-one of the largest expansion in labour market post-pandemic, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said in its latest report.

However, the number of jobs was inadequate compared to the demand, the report said.

CMIE Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Vyas said, Indis's India's labour force increased by 8.8 million to 437.2 million in April, one of the largest monthly increases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The report said that such a massive addition of 80 lakh workforce was only possible if some working-age people who were out of jobs joined back in April. This is because the working-age population cannot grow by more than two lakh per month.

Therefore the sudden rise in employment implies that those who were out of jobs returned to the workforce, the report said.

It may be useful to note that the 88 lakh increase in April comes after a 12 lakh fall during the preceding three months, the report added.

The increase in employment in April was in the industry and services. The industry added 55 lakh jobs and services added another 67 lakh jobs, as per the data.

Within the industry, 30 lakh jobs were generated in manufacturing, while construction added nearly 40 million opportunities.

Employment in the agricultural sector fell by 52 lakh, CMIE data showed.