India on Thursday reported a marginal increase in its single-day Covid-19 cases as well as deaths. According to the Union Health Ministry's data, 7,974 new coronavirus cases ad 343 deaths were reported in the country in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, India had reported 6,984 new cases and 247 deaths.

Overall, India's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 34,718,602. A total of 3,41,54,879 people have recovered from the infection, with a recovery rate of 98.38%. On the other hand, 4,76,478 people have died due to Covid-19 as per the Centre's data. The active cases in India stand at 87,245. A decline of 231 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57%. It has been less than 2% for the last 73 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.64%. It has been below 1% for the last 32 days, according to the health ministry.

Covid-19 vaccination in India

The Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 135.25 crore, of which 82.08 crore people have taken the first dose while 53.09 crore are fully vaccinated. According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, more than 55% of the country's adult population has received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. This week, the Health Ministry officials informed that 55.52% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, while 87% of people receive the first dose of the vaccine.

Omicron cases in India

The Omicron cases are also penetrating in India gradually. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal reported their first cases of the Omicron variant. Kerala and Maharashtra also reported four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. Maharashtra's Omicron case tally has surged to 32 while Kerala's count has risen to five. A total of 12 new cases of the Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2 were reported across India on Wednesday. Altogether, 73 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country as of Thursday at 9 AM.

