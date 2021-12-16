The Omicron cases are also penetrating in India gradually. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal reported their first cases of the Omicron variant. Kerala and Maharashtra also reported four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. Maharashtra's Omicron case tally has surged to 32 while Kerala's count has risen to five. A total of 12 new cases of the Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2 were reported across India on Wednesday. Altogether, 73 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country as of Thursday at 9 AM.