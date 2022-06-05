India adds over 4,000 Covid cases in 24 hours; active count surges to 24,052

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 updates: India's active case count stands at 24,052 which is 0.06% of its total caseload.
The Covid-19 related fatalities have surged to 5,24,692--1.22% of the total Covid tally
India on Sunday reported 4,270 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. On June 3, (after nearly 3 months), India crossed the 4,000-mark as the country reported 4,041 infections that day.
India's overall Covid case tally stands at 43,176,817.
As per the health ministry's data, India's active case count has increased by 1,636 in a single day. Cumulatively, India's active case count stands at 24,052 which is 0.06% of its total caseload.
The Covid-19 related fatalities have surged to 5,24,692--1.22% of the total Covid tally.
With 2,619 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,28,073. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.73%.
Among the Indian states, Kerala reported 1,544 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (1,357 cases) Delhi (405 cases), Karnataka (222 cases), and Tamil Nadu (105 cases), respectively. Other states reported less than a hundred cases in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate stands at 1.03% while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.84%. Yesterday, 4,13,699 Covid tests were conducted in 24 hours.