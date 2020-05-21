Home > News > India > India adds over 5,000 new coronavirus case for second straight day; biggest surge in Delhi, Tamil Nadu
Delhi added 534 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. (Bloomberg)
India adds over 5,000 new coronavirus case for second straight day; biggest surge in Delhi, Tamil Nadu

1 min read . Updated: 21 May 2020, 10:06 AM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • The number of deaths due to coronavirus infection inched towards 3,500-mark
  • Maharashtra accounted for 49% of all fatalities on Wednesday, with deaths surging to 65 — 41 in Mumbai

India recorded over 5,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day. The states reported 5,609 fresh cases in last 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 tally in in the country to 112,359. The number of deaths due to coronavirus infection inched towards 3,500-mark. As many as 132 people died in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra was the worst-affected state by coronavirus pandemic. The state continued to over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases even on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 39,297. Maharashtra alone accounted for 34% of total coronavirus cases in India. Mumbai, India's financial hub, confirmed 24,118 coronavirus patients. Maharashtra accounted for 49% of all fatalities on Wednesday, with deaths surging to 65 — 41 in Mumbai.

