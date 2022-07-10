India adds over 51 lakh new mutual fund investor accounts

"Majority of mutual fund retail investors invest in equity funds. The market conditions will have a role to play in increasing the number of folios and investors. The participation will increase when more stability returns in the stock market, which may happen in the coming few quarters. Hence, we believe the reach and penetration of mutual funds will increase this financial year," Harshad Chetanwala, Co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}