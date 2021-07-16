Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >India administered nearly 40 crore Covid vaccine doses so far, says govt

India administered nearly 40 crore Covid vaccine doses so far, says govt

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.
1 min read . 09:46 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The ministry said a total of 39,93,62,514 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country
  • Also, over 38.79 lakh doses were given today

Close to 40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the India so far, union health ministry said on Friday. Also, over 38.79 lakh doses were given today.

The ministry said a total of 39,93,62,514 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

"A total of 16,35,591 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 2,11,553 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Friday," the ministry said.

"Cumulatively, 12,16,46,175 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 45,98,664 have received the second dose across the 37 states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive," it added.

More than 38.79 lakh (38,79,917) vaccine doses were administered on Friday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have vaccinated more than 50 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of the vaccine.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of the vaccine, the ministry said. 

The country opened its vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase and the second phase, health workers and frontline workers were inoculated. Then the vaccination drive was started for people over 60 and people over 45 years of age with co-morbidities. On May 1, the vaccination drive was opened for all above 18 years of age.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.

(With inputs from agencies)

