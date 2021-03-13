OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India administered the highest number of vaccine doses on Friday

India administered the highest number of vaccine doses on Friday

India administered the highest number of vaccine doses on Friday, with 20 million jabs given on the 56th day of the vaccination drive. (Photo: Bloomberg)
India administered the highest number of vaccine doses on Friday, with 20 million jabs given on the 56th day of the vaccination drive. (Photo: Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2021, 01:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • India’s active coronavirus patient caseload was at 2.02 lakh on Saturday. This comes in the backdrop of worrying signs of a renewed surge of infections in Maharashtra which accounts for 63.57% of India’s total active cases

NEW DELHI: India administered the highest number of vaccine doses on Friday, with 20 million jabs given on the 56th day of the vaccination drive against coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh topped the list, with around 3.3 lakh vaccine doses.

“This is the highest single day vaccine administration so far," the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik receives the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Odisha to test train passengers for Covid from five states

2 min read . 12:58 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during an event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh likely to impose night curfew in Bhopal, Indore soon

1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
Children play in the waves on a beach in Koh Samui in Thailand.

Thailand resort island plans to open to vaccinated tourists

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
The ratings agency expects capex spending of auto component manufacturers to resume in FY22. Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

India Ratings revises domestic auto component sector outlook to ‘improving’

1 min read . 12:28 PM IST

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January, with vaccination of healthcare workers. The vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February. The second phase of the vaccination drive commenced from 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India’s active coronavirus patient caseload was at 2.02 lakh on Saturday. This comes in the backdrop of worrying signs of a renewed surge of infections in Maharashtra which accounts for 63.57% of India’s total active cases. Also, while eight states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, 20 states and union territories have less than 1,000 active cases.

“Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported 87.72% of the new cases in last 24 hours," the statement added.

A total of 140 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, with five states accounting for 81.43% of the new deaths. With 56 deaths, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualty followed by Punjab (34 deaths) and Kerala (14 deaths).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout