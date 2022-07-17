India has a administered two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. “17th July 2022, a day to remember forever," tweeted Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive touched the 1 billion doses feat in October 2021, in just over nine months since the start of the drive. Now, India has reached another milestone of 2 billion doses.

"Witness the history in making! India under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark! Countdown starts," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on July 16.

In order to ensure protection against COVID-19, Mandaviya launched the "Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav" on July 15 at the Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan.

"All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. My appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free dose to ensure your protection against COVID19," said Mandaviya.

"On 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', all eligible populations (18) can get a free precaution dose for the next 75 days, starting today," he added.

The free vaccination campaign has been started in an effort to enhance the eligible adult population's uptake of the COVID vaccine's preventive dosage. The goal of this particular vaccination campaign, which is a part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" festival, is to deliver free precautionary shots to all individuals (18 years and older) who are eligible at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

In order to deliver free prophylactic doses at all Government Covid Vaccination Centers for people aged 18 and above for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022, the Center has announced a special campaign called "COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava." All adults over the age of 18 who have passed six months (or 26 weeks) since the administration of the second dose are eligible for the prophylactic dose.

Meanwhile, India logged 20,528 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 17. The country had reported 20,044 cases on Saturday. This is the fourth consecutive day when over 20,000 cases were logged cumulatively nationwide. With this, the active cases rose to 1,43,449.

