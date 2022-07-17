India administers 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses: ‘A day to remember forever’2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 12:41 PM IST
India has administered 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India has a administered two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. “17th July 2022, a day to remember forever," tweeted Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.