Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya congratulated all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement.

"Soaring higher on #COVID19 vaccination under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership. 70,00,00,000 vaccine doses administered to date. Congratulations to all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," the health minister said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, India administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a day.

"September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore Covid-19 vaccinations today. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the world's largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights," Union Health Minister tweeted on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the administration of over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. In the next phase that began from May 1, all above the age of 18 were eligible to receive the shot.

Meanwhile,India logged 31,222 fresh cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,58,843, while the active cases were recorded below four lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The active cases have declined to 3,92,864 comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 12,010 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

