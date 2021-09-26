"With the administration of 68,42,786 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 85 Cr (85,60,81,527) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 83,64,110 sessions," the ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the health care and front line workers for their support after the state government on Saturday said that it has set a new record by administering more than 10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far.

As per the official statement issued by the state government on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh is the only state in the country to cross the 10 crore mark.

It stated that rapid vaccination in the state can be understood from the fact that after jabbing 5 crore doses till August 3, another five crore vaccine doses were given in the next 54 days (from August 3 to September 25).

At the beginning of the vaccination program, it took about 100 days for administering the first dose of vaccine to 10 million (or one crore) beneficiaries, said the statement.

"If we look at the nationwide status of vaccination, UP remains on the first position. Maharashtra is in second place with 07.78 crore doses, while Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively," said the release issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

